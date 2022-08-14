NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. CWM LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

NYSE BFAM opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.99.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

