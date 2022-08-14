NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 7,858 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 303.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.52 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $176.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.