NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $803,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $751.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

