NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $289.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.23. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

