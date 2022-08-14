NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,494,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,697 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 128,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

