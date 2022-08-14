NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $350,304,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after acquiring an additional 807,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

