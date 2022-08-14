NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01.

