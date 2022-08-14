NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

