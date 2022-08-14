NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

