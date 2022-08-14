NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

