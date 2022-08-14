NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $909,239.32 and $1.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00259890 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000713 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.