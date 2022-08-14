NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 216,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 143.13% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. Equities analysts forecast that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.