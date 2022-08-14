NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

