Nexus (NXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,409.00

Nexus (NXS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Nexus has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $15,409.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Nexus Coin Profile
Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,055,189 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
Nexus Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.