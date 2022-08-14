NFTX Market Capitalization Hits $18.29 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, NFTX has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and approximately $100,491.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $43.89 or 0.00179519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

