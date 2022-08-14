Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $330.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.