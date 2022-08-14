Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $177.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

