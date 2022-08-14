Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 2,484 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $429.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.50 and its 200 day moving average is $418.95.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

