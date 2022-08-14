Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 3,426 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $812,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

