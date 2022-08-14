Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 846 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $187.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.48. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

