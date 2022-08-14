Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GL opened at $103.26 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

