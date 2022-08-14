Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,444 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 148.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $55.76 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BHP Group

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

