Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 2,175 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.