Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $6.48 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.