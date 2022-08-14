Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases Shares of 3,984 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.20.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $216.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $218.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.93. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

