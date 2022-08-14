Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 8,384 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned about 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

