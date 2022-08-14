Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $297.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.42 and a 200-day moving average of $268.71. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen cut their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.58.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

