Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.02.

