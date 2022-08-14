Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 124,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TIP stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.