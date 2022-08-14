Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $353,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

