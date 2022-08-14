Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $172.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

