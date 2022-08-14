Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAC opened at $36.30 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

