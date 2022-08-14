Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $288,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $45.93 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $53.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55.

