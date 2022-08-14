Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 84,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $217.46 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.41 and its 200 day moving average is $204.26. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

