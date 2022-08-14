Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after buying an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $650,783,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,712,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,273,000 after acquiring an additional 622,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:COP opened at $102.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.