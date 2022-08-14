Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $301.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

