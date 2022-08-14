Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes $274,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $238.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.87 and a 200-day moving average of $248.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.23.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

