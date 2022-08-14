Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

LMT stock opened at $434.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.04.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

