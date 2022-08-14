Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) vs. Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Critical Contrast

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) and Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nkarta and Affymax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta $120,000.00 4,778.20 -$86.07 million ($2.77) -6.27 Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affymax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nkarta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -34.85% -29.94% Affymax N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Nkarta and Affymax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.2% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Nkarta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Affymax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nkarta has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affymax has a beta of 5.98, suggesting that its share price is 498% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nkarta and Affymax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 8 0 3.00 Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nkarta currently has a consensus target price of $39.63, suggesting a potential upside of 128.12%. Given Nkarta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nkarta is more favorable than Affymax.

Summary

Nkarta beats Affymax on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company has a research collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Nkarta, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Affymax

(Get Rating)

Affymax, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

