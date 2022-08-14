Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,102,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 3,858,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 517.1 days.

Nongfu Spring Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NNFSF opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nongfu Spring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

