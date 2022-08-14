Nord Finance (NORD) Market Cap Achieves $1.96 Million

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $315,238.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

