Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Sells $51,905.00 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $739.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

