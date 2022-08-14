Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after buying an additional 676,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

