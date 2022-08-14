Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $49,718,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $18,786,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 63,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,064,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $76.04 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12.

