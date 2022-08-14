NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $150,164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,404 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 821.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.