NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.65 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.