Nova R Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TJX traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

