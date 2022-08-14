Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 849.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IWF stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,889. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

