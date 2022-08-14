Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 123 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ANSYS by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $4.43 on Friday, reaching $284.57. The stock had a trading volume of 511,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.69. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.