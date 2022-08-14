Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.6% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,485 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.47. 2,086,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.07. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

